Getting Hired in the Gun Industry

Have you wanted to work in the gun industry as a sales or marketing person, product representative, technical expert or executive? If so, you need to know Shaylene Keiner and her firm — Headhunters NW. Shaylene helps gun companies find qualified people to fill their needs and in this episode she shares tips on how to find a job in the firearms industry.

Headhunters NW

