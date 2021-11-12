EXCLUSIVES: Fighting Mandates

Getting Hired in the Gun Industry

Presented by Hodgdon: GUNS Magazine Podcast #103 — November 12, 2021
Written By Brent Wheat
Have you wanted to work in the gun industry as a sales or marketing person, product representative, technical expert or executive?  If so, you need to know Shaylene Keiner and her firm — Headhunters NW.  Shaylene helps gun companies find qualified people to fill their needs and in this episode she shares tips on how to find a job in the firearms industry.

Headhunters NW

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

IMR strives to bring new and legendary powders to reloaders in a never-ending process of innovation. Whether you’re reloading for your rifle, pistol, shotgun or muzzleloader IMR has a powder to fit your needs. Learn more at IMRPowder.com.

