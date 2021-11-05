EXCLUSIVES: IN THE HIGH LONESOME

"Are you deaf?!?" — Protect Your Hearing

Presented by Hodgdon: GUNS Magazine Podcast #105 — November 5, 2021
Written By Brent Wheat
Hearing loss is a common danger of shooting sports but it doesn’t have to be.  In this episode we talk to Josh Lantz from Howard Leight Hearing Protection about what you can do to keep from losing your hearing.

Established in 1947, Hodgdon Powder Company has grown into the nation’s largest supplier of smokeless, blackpowder and blackpowder substitute propellants. Distributed under the Hodgdon, IMR, Winchester, Ramshot, Accurate, Pyrodex, Triple Seven, Blackhorn 209 and GOEX brands, learn more about and shop Hodgdon powders at hodgdon.com.

IMR strives to bring new and legendary powders to reloaders in a never-ending process of innovation. Whether you’re reloading for your rifle, pistol, shotgun or muzzleloader IMR has a powder to fit your needs. Learn more at IMRPowder.com.

