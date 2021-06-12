Congress & Ammo Shortages

Have you ever wondered if your congressional representatives actually listen to you? In this episode, we talk to Shooting Industry Magazine Editor Jade Moldae about his recent experiences at the NSSF Congressional Fly-In and whether he believes ‘they’ actually listen to gun owners. We also get Jade’s take on the ammo shortage and price increases.

