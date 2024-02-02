In January, long-time board member Buz Mills penned an impassioned open letter to the National Rifle Association of America’s board of directors, writing:

“We have an opportunity to carefully choose to correct the path we are on. We have the opportunity to recover all of the membership that has abandoned us over these issues (2 million members +/-). We have the opportunity to recover the trust of our most benevolent donors. We have an opportunity to recover the respect of our industry and of the American people. There is no downside to doing this correctly.

Let’s not squander this opportunity, we must move forward smartly and with all the courage of the champions of freedom.”

But can the NRA really be saved? In this episode, Buz joins Host Brent T. Wheat to discuss what he thinks can be done.

