Bug Out Bags For Normal People

It’s a great idea to have a bug out bag, but if you look to videos and the internet for ideas, you’ll quickly get overwhelmed. In this episode, GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat and Roy Huntington share their experiences on both sides of emergencies — as responders and “victims.” They also offer suggestions for things to include in your own bug out bag that are really helpful but don’t break the bank … or your back!

