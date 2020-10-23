Most known for his record-setting .308 Win. sniper shot while serving in Iraq — a 1,367 yard confirmed kill — Jim Gilliland is so much more. Married to successful shooter and firearms personality Melissa Gilliland, the humble former sniper and Army Ranger veteran is also a hunter, Federal Premium-sponsored competitive shooter and shooting industry professional.

Speaking with Host Brent T. Wheat, Jim shares the story behind “the shot” and talks about his life today and the philosophy allowing him to make every day better than the last.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

