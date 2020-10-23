BCM RECCE-14 KMR-A Prize Package!

Jim Gilliland

GUNS Magazine Podcast #51
Oct 23, 2020
Written By Joe Kriz
Most known for his record-setting .308 Win. sniper shot while serving in Iraq — a 1,367 yard confirmed kill — Jim Gilliland is so much more. Married to successful shooter and firearms personality Melissa Gilliland, the humble former sniper and Army Ranger veteran is also a hunter, Federal Premium-sponsored competitive shooter and shooting industry professional.

Speaking with Host Brent T. Wheat, Jim shares the story behind “the shot” and talks about his life today and the philosophy allowing him to make every day better than the last.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

Episode Sponsor
Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com
(888) 243-4522

