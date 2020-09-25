African Safari 101

Bitten by the Africa bug? And we don’t mean tsetse flies — we mean the overwhelming urge to go on safari! Host Brent T. Wheat speaks with Roy Huntington about how to plan an African safari.

With several trips to Africa under his belt, including a recent plains game hunt in Botswana, Roy offers sage safari advice ranging from why you shouldn’t fly nonstop to why a skinning knife isn’t necessary. If you’re thinking about taking the plunge and going on one of life’s ultimate hunting adventures, start by listening to this entertaining and informative episode.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

