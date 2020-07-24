Is Knockdown Power Real?

Tackling another hotly debated topic, guncranks Brent T. Wheat, Roy Huntington and Tom McHale discuss the concept of “knockdown power” and the science behind terminal ballistics.

Often misunderstood thanks to exaggerated Hollywood movies and hunting tales, the guys attempt to set the record straight with simple physics, relatable analogies and real-world stories and experiences. During the conversation, Tom compares momentum to kinetic energy, Roy shares what he learned from wound ballistics expert Martin Fackler, and Brent tells the surprise he found while field dressing his first doe.

