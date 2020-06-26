Will A Laser Get You Killed?

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube

It’s no secret gun owners have strong opinions, but perhaps no topic is more contentious than weapon-mounted lasers. Depending on their side of the aisle, some believe they are the best invention since sliced bread, while others condemn their use as a guaranteed trip to the morgue. But which viewpoint, if either, is correct?

Having been around handguns for decades, Host Brent T. Wheat and resident guncranks AH/GUNS Publisher Roy Huntington and American Handgunner Executive Editor Tom McHale share their experienced, but subjective, opinions on lasers, including their intended purpose, realistic application and the importance of context.

Like this episode? Let us know at [email protected].

More Information

Lights & Lasers: www.gunsmagazine.com

Episode Sponsor

Kimber was founded with the singular purpose of building fine sporting firearms. Modern manufacturing techniques are embraced and used to advantage, but assembly, fit and finish can only depend on practiced hands. There is no compromise in features, materials or performance, because when you demand accuracy, dependability and quality, a Kimber truly is what all guns should be.

www.kimberamerica.com

(888) 243-4522

GUNS Magazine Podcast

Next: Friday (7/3)

Prev: #33 | Julie Golob, Champion Pro Shooter

More: Quick Hit Archive



