Rob Jones,
Firearms Photographer

GUNS Magazine Podcast #21
Written By Joe Kriz
GUNS Magazine staff photographer and one of the firearm industry’s leading lensman, Rob Jones’ work has graced everything from catalogs to magazine covers. While a full-time gun photographer now, he got his start as a medical photographer, followed by other freelance jobs, including a stint photographing for a famous swimsuit magazine edition.

In this episode, Host Brent T. Wheat and Rob discuss tricks of the trade, including how to work with light and improvised equipment/software, plus other helpful tips if you don’t have the money or space to put together a professional photo studio. Rob also shares his process for setting up a photoshoot and why the photographers shouldn’t date the swimsuit models.

