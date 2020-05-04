The Catch

June 2015 — I bump into Jason in Raton, NM and he has a suspicious grin on his face. He says there’s some pilot guns he needs shot for a durability test of sorts and needs some help.

Some catch! Fly down to Baton Rouge, shoot free ammo on a prototype pistol, eat Cajun food for a couple days and fly back home. Sounds like a dream vacation, right? The catch? Jason wanted 5,000 rounds of ammo shot through Ruger’s newest Bisley.

Now I love to shoot, but in the two days my sidekick, Doc Barranti and I had to shoot, we only managed 2,500 rounds between us. We’d shoot those guns so hot you needed gloves from burning your hands.

The guns held up and Lipsey’s received their first order of Ruger 5-shot Bisleys in .480 Ruger and .454 Casull a few months later. Santa, along with a loving wife, left both caliber Bisleys under the tree that year. I know, you hate me.

Handloaded Heaven

One of the nice things about the .480 Ruger torture test was the mounds of spent brass Jason divvied up among the hardcore handloaders at Lipsey’s and some for Doc and me.

As far as handloads go, I have two favorite loads featuring home-cast bullets from Lee and MP-Molds. The Lee is a 400-gr. LFN design and the MP-Mold is a 385-gr. HP with a dual crimp groove for either .480 Ruger or .475 Linebaugh. Powders include Alliant Unique and Hodgdon HS-6.

The loads are safe, simple and satisfying. The 10 grains of Unique with the Lee slug runs 919 FPS while the MP-Mold HP runs 971 FPS. These are easy recoiling loads, accurate and will knock down just about anything needing it.

The Hodgdon HS-6 load is 14.5 grains as it falls from my Lee auto-disc dispenser, and the Lee bullet goes 1,096 FPS while the MP-Mold HP goes 1,162 FPS. My cast bullets are powder coated and sized 0.476″ with Lee push-thru sizing dies.