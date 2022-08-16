Three Short-Timers

Krag It Up

Another first was the .30 U.S. Model 1892, followed by Models 1896, 1898 and a Model 1899 (in carbine form only). “Krags,” as they became commonly known, were America’s first bolt-action infantry rifle likewise chambered for America’s first smokeless powder military cartridge. In both rifle and carbine form, Americans fought with Krags in the Spanish-American War, the Chinese Boxer Rebellion and during the long Philippine Insurrection.

It’s kind of a stretch to label the M14 7.62 NATO as an American-first of any type but I’ll try. It was America’s first infantry rifle to be made from the ground up with select fire capability. This feature in turn made M14s the first American military rifle not available to ordinary civilians after being pulled from service. Most M14s put into troops’ hands did not have the select fire option functional. It’s commonly believed the M14s’ combat experiences were limited to the Vietnam War but the U.S. Army pulled many from storage for use again in Afghanistan and Iraq.

A friend of mine served in the latter country. He was designated as his squad’s marksman and issued an M14 but with only one 20-round magazine. Friends back in the U.S. had to send him more that they purchased on the commercial market.

Usually the adoption of a cartridge by the U.S. military forces ensures it is a success in the civilian sector. Take the .30-06 as a prime example. Adopted by the U.S. Army in 1906, it remains one of the most popular sporting rounds even now. The same is true of the 5.56mm in its several permutations. Civilianized as the .223 Remington, it has been the top varmint cartridge for a half century. It will be interesting to see how the army’s new 6.8x51mm cartridge fares in the civilian market.