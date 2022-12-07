The West Goes South

Illusions Shattered

As I grew older, and especially as I became a shooter, I began to notice how far off Hollywood really was. No matter what time period was being depicted in Westerns, the same firearms were almost always used. The Civil War was not fought with the Colt Single Action and Winchester leverguns as often depicted. Sometimes they tried to disguise them by crudely welding a Remington-type web on the barrel of a Colt to make it look more like a percussion revolver, and Winchester Model 1892 and 1894 rifles had the forearm removed and the action painted yellow to make them look like 1860/1866 Winchesters.

However, some Westerns were notable in the use of 7 ½” Colt Single Actions, which were apropos to the time being depicted. But, this was often marred by the gun fight scenes when these were replaced by double-action revolvers, quite often a Colt New Service with a phony ejector rod housing. The ultimate deception must be Broderick Crawford fanning a double-action in The Fastest Gun Alive. Robert Mitchum also switched to a double-action to be able to shoot fast in Five Card Stud.

I would have expected John Wayne to know better. After 1939 and the excellent movie Stagecoach, the Duke moved from “B” Westerns to more serious and higher budget roles but he continued to use the large loop lever-action Winchester introduced in his hands as he stopped the stagecoach. When he confronts the Ned Pepper gang in True Grit, he twirls the Winchester in his right hand while his left hand is wrapped around what he calls a Navy Colt though it is a Colt Single Action.

I am sure I’m not the only one on the verge of “ruining” Western movies for others by continually pointing out such mistakes. Then there was the movie Colt .45 with Randolph Scott. Instead of using the Colt Single Action .45 as one might expect, they did a reversal using cap and ball revolvers.

TV Westerns often tried to have a gimmick, such as Don Durant as Johnny Ringo using a LeMat revolver in a modern-style spring clip holster, and Hugh O’Brian as Wyatt Earp doing fast draw work with a 12″ Buntline Special. However, the ultimate gimmick was used by John Payne in the Restless Gun.

He carried a standard Colt Single Action but when he wanted to shoot long-range he simply unscrewed the barrel, replaced it with a longer Buntline-style barrel, added a butt stock — both of which were carried in his saddlebags — and he was ready to outshoot any rifleman. All of this was done in the field with no tools whatsoever. Tied with this gimmick was the Mare’s Leg by Steve McQueen as Josh Randall in Wanted Dead or Alive.

This was a takeoff of the large loop lever Winchester used first by John Wayne and then in the Rifleman series. Randall’s was even more useless by having most of the butt stock cut away, carried in a spring clip holster and a belt which had .45-70 rounds on it instead of the .44-40 cartridges the lever gun used. Looking realistically at these large loop leverguns, imagine how many rounds one could get off against them while they are twirling the lever! As unrealistic as all of this was, it was still entertaining.