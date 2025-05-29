Elmer Keith’s #5 Is A 10!

Continued from June 2025

Keith liked what he saw and along with the ideas of Harold Croft and gunsmiths Neal Houchins, R.F. Sedgley and J.D. O’Meara working together, the top strap of a standard Colt Single Action was welded up to make a heavy Flat-Top Target design. Then followed numerous improvements made to the old Colt Single Action to come up with the perfect sixgun:

• The old flat mainspring was replaced by a U-type spring

• The hammer was made by welding a Bisley wide hammer on a standard hammer

• The rear sight is adjustable and the front sight, also adjustable, is the high Patridge type

• The base pin latch was changed to eliminate any chance of the pin jumping forward under recoil. Instead of the traditional spring-loaded cross-latch, Keith’s design is a solid vertical lever in the front of the frame, which makes it impossible for the cylinder pin to move forward under recoil, and yet can easily be rotated 90° to remove said pin.

• The grip frame was made by mating a standard Colt SA trigger guard and a Bisley backstrap; the latter had to be shortened and re-shaped somewhat to come up with what Keith perceived as the perfect grip frame. This was Keith’s idea of what a Perfect Packin’ Pistol should be.

Keith incorporated many of Croft’s ideas including the flat-topped frame, adjustable sights and the modified grip frame. Keith called his new sixgun the No. 5 S.A. as it had been patterned after Croft’s numbers M1 to M4. When Croft visited Keith, all his sixguns, numbers M1 to M4, were .45s, while Keith’s #5 was a .44 Special. Two of the Croft sixguns have surfaced lately and I had a chance to both handle and shoot a part of real sixgun history. I find it very interesting both have been converted from .45 Colt to .44 Special. Both sixguns have two dates on them and I am assuming one date is for the original completion to .45 Colt and the other represents the changeover to .44 Special after Croft had visited Keith, who convinced him the .44 Special was better suited for heavy loads.