Elmer Keith’s #5 Is A 10!
Part 2 of 4
Continued from June 2025
Keith liked what he saw and along with the ideas of Harold Croft and gunsmiths Neal Houchins, R.F. Sedgley and J.D. O’Meara working together, the top strap of a standard Colt Single Action was welded up to make a heavy Flat-Top Target design. Then followed numerous improvements made to the old Colt Single Action to come up with the perfect sixgun:
• The old flat mainspring was replaced by a U-type spring
• The hammer was made by welding a Bisley wide hammer on a standard hammer
• The rear sight is adjustable and the front sight, also adjustable, is the high Patridge type
• The base pin latch was changed to eliminate any chance of the pin jumping forward under recoil. Instead of the traditional spring-loaded cross-latch, Keith’s design is a solid vertical lever in the front of the frame, which makes it impossible for the cylinder pin to move forward under recoil, and yet can easily be rotated 90° to remove said pin.
• The grip frame was made by mating a standard Colt SA trigger guard and a Bisley backstrap; the latter had to be shortened and re-shaped somewhat to come up with what Keith perceived as the perfect grip frame. This was Keith’s idea of what a Perfect Packin’ Pistol should be.
Keith incorporated many of Croft’s ideas including the flat-topped frame, adjustable sights and the modified grip frame. Keith called his new sixgun the No. 5 S.A. as it had been patterned after Croft’s numbers M1 to M4. When Croft visited Keith, all his sixguns, numbers M1 to M4, were .45s, while Keith’s #5 was a .44 Special. Two of the Croft sixguns have surfaced lately and I had a chance to both handle and shoot a part of real sixgun history. I find it very interesting both have been converted from .45 Colt to .44 Special. Both sixguns have two dates on them and I am assuming one date is for the original completion to .45 Colt and the other represents the changeover to .44 Special after Croft had visited Keith, who convinced him the .44 Special was better suited for heavy loads.
Details
Keith enlisted the help of the top gunsmiths of his day to build the original #5. Today we are blessed to have the finest gunsmiths who ever lived using thoroughly modern machinery to build great single action sixguns either replicating or patterned after Keith’s .44 Special. Let’s take a look at the #5 and its influence today.
To arrive at the #5 grip frame, Keith used a modified Colt Bisley Model backstrap mated to a standard Single Action front strap and trigger guard. It is obvious Bill Ruger looked at Keith’s grip frame before coming out with the Ruger Bisley Model which is closer to the #5 than it is to the original Colt Bisley Model grip frame. Keith had very small hands, that is reflected in his perfect grip frame while Ruger designed his grip frame to fit shooters with larger hands.
Keith’s #5 was designed to handle his heavy .44 Special loads while the Ruger Bisley Model not only handles .44 Magnum and Heavy .45 Colt loads well, it also makes it possible for sixgunners to be able to handle the recoil of such cartridges as the .475 and .500 Linebaughs. I have found the original #5 to be quite unforgiving, that is, the exact same grip must be maintained from shot to shot or bullets will wander all over the target; the Ruger Bisley Model grip frame is much more forgiving. Size-wise, most #5 grip frames found today will be somewhere in between the original and the Ruger version.
TEXAS LONGHORN ARMS IMPROVED NUMBER FIVE: The first gunsmith and also the first manufacturer to pick up all on Keith’s #5 was Bill Grover. Bill had already been producing what he called right-handed single actions. Grover felt single actions were made for left-handed shooters as most of us load and unload a single action by switching it to the left hand. Grover changed this by putting the loading gate and the ejector rod on the left side with the idea that sixgun would stay in the right hand and be loaded and unloaded with the left hand. Using this idea, Grover set out to build an Improved Number Five while still maintaining the original flavor.
In the 1920s, the .44 Special with Keith loads was the best there was; 60 years later the most powerful cartridge readily available was the .44 Magnum. Keith’s writing about the .44 Special, and his urging of manufacturers to bring out his heavy load as well as a new sixgun to house it for 30 years, led to the .44 Magnum. Keith retired his .44 Specials in 1956 with the arrival of the .44 Magnum. Grover felt, and I believe rightly so, if Keith were building the #5 in 1987, he would have used the .44 Magnum.
The grip straps, grip contour, base pin and lever latch, are all identical to Elmer’s original #5 SAA. I have handled both sixguns and when it comes to the grip frame, the original No. 5 S.A. and the Improved Number Five feel and look the same. The base pin lever, the enlarged base pin, and the grip are perfect duplicates of Keith #5. I have also held both sixguns in my hands at the same time and to me the balance feels the same.
My personal TLA Number Five sixgun has a cylinder serially numbered to the sixgun with K-44 on the front of the cylinder and each chamber is also individually numbered on the back of the cylinder. Polishing and bluing are perfect and all metal-to-metal and wood-to-metal fit is excellent. Bill Grover had a great idea and although he was a master gun maker, he made many mistakes. Orders came in faster than he could fill them. He trusted others to run the business while he built the guns and in the late 1990s, the doors of Texas Longhorn Arms were closed. Bill’s health suffered tremendously and he never recovered. Relatively few TLA sixguns were actually produced and when found for sale are quite pricey. Grover and I were planning a #5 using a Colt New Frontier as the basic platform. I had the sixgun as well as a Bisley backstrap and was negotiating for a Bisley hammer; alas it was not to be.
BOWEN CLASSIC ARMS: If Elmer Keith, Harold Croft and gunsmiths Sedgley, O’Meara, and Houchins were alive today, they would be looking to Hamilton Bowen for ideas and inspiration. Hamilton is definitely the “sixgunsmith’s sixgunsmith.” In addition to building such modern sixguns as a .454 Redhawk with an L-Frame barrel or his Alpine Redhawk which sported a 4″ barrel long before Ruger offered such an option, Hamilton also likes old classic ideas such as a .32-20 Flat-Top Colt, a Redhawk made to look like a S&W Model 1917. He also builds a Sedgley Vaquero with an easily removable cylinder, lightweight single actions patterned after the ideas of Harold Croft, and many a sixgunner’s favorite, the Smith & Wesson .38 Special Heavy Duty converted to .45 Colt.