Four .44s And A 1st

Forty years ago my wife and our three young kids spent the summer as caretakers of a youth camp in the Payette National Forest. Along with everything else we needed, I took the six firearms I had at the time, my .22 rifle and pistol, and four .44 Magnums. The latter consisted of two S&Ws, 4″ and 6-1/2″ versions, my already then old .44 Ruger Flattop, and a second Ruger, a Super Blackhawk.

During the week, we had camp duties to perform, however, I managed to get a lot of long-range shooting in on weekends, and even during the week many of the youth councilors managed to find time to retire with me to the lower pasture and shoot the big .44s. My weekend “shooting range” was 10 miles above the camp where we could sit down and shoot at rocks across the river. Somehow some of the councilors also found free time so we could get up there during the week. It was a wonderful summer and I learned a lot about those .44s that year.

I was in the midst of some of the most beautiful country on earth, I had my .44s with me, so it only seemed natural for the next step to be putting my thoughts about The King Of Magnums down on paper. That first article, entitled “4 x 44 = Fun” was sent off to a magazine called GUNsport and, lo and behold, was accepted for publication and showed up in the November 1967 issue. I just knew I was about to become rich or at least supplement my meager Idaho teaching salary, which anyone can judge by the title of my first article came from teaching mathematics. After the article was published I received an envelope from the magazine and I knew it would be a large check worthy of my efforts.

It wasn’t large; in fact it was nonexistent. What I received was a letter from the editor, Ken Warner, saying cash flow was slow. I wasn’t discouraged, and in fact did another article and sent it off. The reply came back to say it was accepted, however money was still tight and the editor said he had not been paid. I never saw another issue of the magazine and it folded shortly thereafter. Since I did not get paid, and since I was concerned my writing had helped speed along the demise of GUNsport, I abruptly ended my short-lived career as a gunwriter.