The hunt

My prey didn’t cooperate. Instead, he sauntered along, shuffle-scampering with his head down for a few more feet. I watched intently as he moved about, unconcerned and unaware of the danger lying just a few yards and one bullet away. He continued the stop-move-stop pattern until my arms ached from holding the rifle and I was cross-eyed from staring. I could have thrown a hasty shot several times but I wanted to be sure of a good hit.

Today, there could be no misses or cripples, only a sudden crack and the slight poignancy at the harvest of game. Today, I would slowly stand and walk over to the fallen animal and feel ethical and honorable because I had hunted well.

Something stirred his interest and he stopped, head held high and watching. I could feel the smooth time-worn steel of the trigger on my finger as the pressure grew. Within seconds the sear would break, the bullet would fly true and the contest would end. However, the squirrel scampered away when it heard the external hammer of my rifle being manually lowered.

I had not fired because the animal had meandered too far, putting it past the self-imposed range I had already determined for this gun after the previous morning spent on the shooting range. Though it’s tough to pass on a shot, this defeat was not particularly tormenting because it was early and the hunt today was not about the animal itself, the scenery or bringing home a full game bag. It was about the gun.