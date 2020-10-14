The rifle
In my hands was an undistinguished slide-action .22 caliber rifle, a Winchester Model 1906. It looks like most other guns of a similar advanced age, the blued steel faded to a rich brown patina with silver-worn spots on the sharp corners. The wood is battered and a bit oil-soaked around the action but not unsightly.
The rifle isn’t in the best of shape nor the worst. It was a working man’s gun, cared for enough to stay functional but not babied. It had likely been purchased at a hardware store or ordered from the Sears Catalog and arrived via railroad and horse at its final destination.
By serial number the rifle was manufactured sometime in 1907, the first year of production. Giving it a more thorough once-over, I was surprised and intrigued to find the barrel almost-imperceptibly marked “J. Stevens Arms and Tool Co. Chicopee, Mass. U.S.A.” The likely reason was first-year rifles were only chambered in .22 Short, so some enterprising soul swapped out a Stevens barrel chambered for the .22 LR. From 1908 until 1936 when production ceased, the guns chambered all the .22 rimfire cartridges.
Though a centenarian, the rifle is still mechanically sound. It is a plain, utilitarian, inexpensive firearm from a simple time when dinner might have depended on bagging a rabbit or guarding the hen house from marauding raccoons. I thought the gun beautiful because I knew it had belonged to my great-grandfather.
After many years spent residing in the closet of my beloved grandfather, the rifle finally arrived in my hands. The day it came to my house, it was given a cursory wipe with an oily rag and a few speculative throws to the shoulder, then rather unceremoniously stowed in the gun safe. I knew there should have been more introspection, more time spent simply holding, peering down the sights, checking and re-checking it, but there wasn’t.
Dad had been gone a while, and now suddenly, grandpa. By family accord, I was next in the line of owners for the rifle and the thought caused both joy and ache I didn’t want to examine too closely at the moment.