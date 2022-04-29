The old pilot

He sat up front on the left by himself in church every week. His wife was long since gone. He was quiet and old. As is so often the case in a small town like ours, he was also a patient of mine.

This particular day he saw me for gout. I knew he was a military pilot but nothing more. I casually asked him what he had done during the war.

“B17s,” he said with a wistful smile. He loved the plane. He described it as sturdy. He had flown 25 combat missions over Europe. His eyes twinkled as he spoke.

I explained I had also been a military pilot, though in a totally different machine and during a totally different time. I made some vapid joke about how military aviators got all the girls. He agreed wholeheartedly.

He said he was in the running to snag the prettiest girl in his high school class. It had come down to him and another of his classmates who had also joined the Army Air Corps to fly during the war. He then insouciantly stated, “But he went down in a P38 over the Pacific.”

Apparently while my friend was in Europe the girl found somebody else, but it was the casualness of the statement that was so shocking. I graduated from a small high school. Our class was very close. My first classmate to die was in a plane crash while we were in college. This man had known loss on a totally different scale.

Just over 16 million Americans served in uniform during World War II and 407,316 of them died. That’s out of a population of 140 million. Everybody knew somebody who had given their life for their country. People like this man knew quite a few.