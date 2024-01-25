The Crowd

Hand’s down, the most defining characteristic of a real gun store was the standard-issue collective of geezers sitting around the counter. In fact, this was so ubiquitous I sometimes wondered as a child if there was a federal law requiring a person in faded bib overalls to be sitting at a gun store counter during all business hours.

The thing was, it was literally impossible to escape notice from “the regulars” while making a purchase and it was considered an important part of the sales ritual to positively acknowledge their sarcastic remarks.

These fellows often reminded me of a flock of buzzards sitting around on an old leafless tree, waiting for something to pitch up dead. In the gun store, they sat around primarily waiting for someone to come through the door and either ask for a recommendation for purchasing a firearm or to try and sell something. Regardless if the person was a raw neophyte or a former Camp Perry winner, the geezers had plenty to say about the matter. During the hours a customer wasn’t present — roughly 11 hours out of a 12-hour business day — they argued among themselves about anything and everything related to firearms. If you had a sudden urge to get involved in a vicious verbal disagreement regarding the merits of Unique versus 4759, an old-school gun store was the place to go.

Now, when I say “Geezer,” realize I’m speaking as someone on the cusp of geezerhood myself so no slight is intended. In fact, I actually looked up to the herd of old reprobates sitting around smoking cigarettes, spitting and cussing all day. I couldn’t wait to become one myself.

And in a twist of irony, here is yet another example of the old truism, “be careful what you wish for, you might get it.”

But who cares about truisms anyway? Geezers are typically male, retired, range in age from 65 years to older than metamorphic rock, and spend inordinate amounts of jawing, drinking coffee and offering unsolicited advice to customers. From their well-worn perch on a stool at the counter, they can be a great source of information about vexing shooting problems or current game trends. However, you should always take their advice with a grain of salt since none of them have actually shot a firearm or hunted since the Eisenhower administration. They knew if they did, there was a chance they’d miss the latest dirty joke going around.