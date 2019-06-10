A Little Factory Help

The next thought was there was something wrong with the barrel. As several of us looked as best we could, it appeared there was something in the bore, just behind the front sight. It appeared to be about a quarter circle on the right side and an even smaller mark on the left side. These were not readily apparent but shouldn’t have been there. So Buckhorn called S&W to explain the problem and they were told to send it back to the factory. So off it went.



After a couple weeks they called back to say they did not have any of the slim “pencil-style” stainless barrels available, but they did have a 4" heavy under-lug barrel they could install and they gave the folks at Buckhorn the price. Had this been a factory defect they would’ve probably fixed it for nothing. I had purchased this gun at Buckhorn so the owner offered to refund my money. I said I would rather just get it fixed so he agreed to go 50-50 on the barrel price, which I thought was very fair.



The turnaround time was even faster than S&W had promised and they not only installed the new barrel but also a new set of S&W wood target stocks. These are very good looking and quite comfortable — the best to come from Smith & Wesson since they dropped the Diamond Coke Bottle grips 50 years ago.



My two .45 stainless steel 4" S&W sixguns are no longer a matched pair but with the new barrel, groups are even tighter from the full-lug gun than the Cocobolo. My first two groups out of the now heavy barreled .45 gave me groups of 5/8 and 7/8" for 5 shots at 20 yards. The same load consisting of the Oregon Trail 250-gr. RNFP over 7.0 grains of Green Dot had given 3-1/2" groups with the old barrel. Success!