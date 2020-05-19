An Idea

In 1830 Sam Colt was on board the brig Corvo to begin training as a navigator and ship’s officer. While watching the ship’s wheel being rotated and then locked into place, Sam got an idea. Using his pocket knife he made a wooden model of a revolver. In 1836 Sam’s idea became reality with his first revolver, and first successful repeating firearm, the Colt Paterson.

By 1845, Congress had annexed the Republic of Texas making war with Mexico a foregone conclusion. The Texans who had been fighting Mexico alone finally received federal help as General Zachary Taylor arrived in Corpus Christi with about 3,500 mounted troops. Taylor knew the value of repeating firearms as both he and many of his officers had used the Colt Paterson in the war against the Seminoles in Florida. Taylor gathered all the Colt repeaters he could find, however by this time Colt was bankrupt and the Paterson factory was closed. The Texas Rangers were drafted into United States service with two of those Rangers being Jack Hays and Samuel Walker. In 1846 Taylor sent then Captain Walker back to recruit volunteers from Maryland as well as acquire more Colt revolvers. The problem was there were no more Colt revolvers.

As a result of the bankruptcy Colt had nothing, no factory, no machinery, no working models and no money, however he did possess his genius and ingenuity. He certainly saw the opportunity and quickly made an improved working model from memory and in late 1846 Sam Walker ordered 1,000 “heavy” revolvers complete with several improvements. By heavy, Sam Walker meant larger in caliber than the Paterson and definitely stronger. These were to be true sixguns, six-shot, 9″ barrels, and in .44 caliber. They became known as the Model of 1847 Army Pistol, or more commonly, the Walker. The Walker literally dwarfed the sleek little Paterson. It weighed 4-1/2 lbs., with a much larger grip, square-backed brass trigger guard and a loading lever mounted under the barrel.