Continued from last month — Life is full of trade-offs and while the Walker and Dragoon revolvers had plenty of power, their 4-lb. plus weight made most shooters hesitate to carry one, much less a pair, all day and they were more than a little heavy for fast work from a holster — except for the outlaw Josie Wales and Lonesome Dove’s Gus McRae.

It was time for a new big bore sixgun so Sam Colt and Elisha Root worked together on the eve of the War Between The States and developed what I consider the apex of Colt’s cap-and-ball sixguns. The old 1851 Navy .36 was perfect for holster use but carried a small payload; now metallurgy had improved to the point Colt could use the same basic frame size as the 1851 Navy to make a .44 sixgun. This was accomplished by using a two-step cylinder, smaller at the back than at the front, with a cutout at the front of the frame to accept the larger cylinder. By doing so it was possible to come up with a .44 caliber revolver almost as trim as its predecessor.

Basically, the Colt 1860 Army .44 carries a Dragoon-size grip frame on a Navy main frame and with the rebated cylinder larger at the front, is able to hold a full 40 grains of black powder under a .44 caliber ball. The barrel length was 8″, the loading lever was streamlined to flow naturally into the frame rather than having the blocky appearance of the 1851 Navy and the grip frame was made slightly longer to handle recoil. Many sixgunners consider the streamlined 1860 to be the most beautiful of all Colt’s percussion revolvers.

There is no doubt Sam Colt was a genius when it came to firearms, their mass production and their marketing. He became exceedingly successful producing percussion revolvers for the Union for use in the War Between The States beginning in 1861. Colt would not live to see how successful his company would actually be as he died in 1862.