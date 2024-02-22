The Battle Of Shark Tooth Creek

Game Time

After winding through the tall weeds bordering the stream to the stares of shoppers rushing into the shoe store, we stepped into cold, tea-colored water. My nephew pointed out a snake had just dropped into the water from an overhanging brush.

I greeted this news with little enthusiasm, and it was this moment when our friend off-handedly mentioned the abundance of venomous water moccasins living in the creek. He had conveniently omitted this critical factor during pre-trip discussions. Had I looked closer, I’m sure I could have seen him patting his horns back down into his scalp.

The tide was dropping rapidly, and soon, the water was only ankle-deep. Our party spread out along the creek for a hundred yards and set to work like a knot of Alaskan sourdoughs panning for gold.

About an hour later, my nephew was sifting around a rock pile and suddenly shouted, “Snake!” I walked cautiously downstream, hoping it was a harmless member of the local reptile fraternity. After a few seconds of looking where he was pointing, I suddenly saw not an ordinary water snake but a viper as thick as my forearm with the unmistakable triangular head of a water moccasin. I greeted this discovery without much enthusiasm.

As someone who doesn’t live in water moccasin range, this snake species holds a special sort of terror handcrafted by the horrifying tales told to me by countless fishing guides and buddies from the south. I’ve had only had a few close-range sightings of the surly reptiles and then only from boats and cars. I was now standing in shallow water with one of the damn things only 15 feet away.

I whistled for our friend — the person who got us into this fix in the first place — and he splashed over. As I tried to hustle the youngsters up the creek bank, our friend considered the options and then grabbed a stout stick lying nearby. As a veteran of many other of his adventures, I knew where things were headed.