Essential Components

For reloading the .455 Webley I use the RCBS 3-die set and all my brass comes from fired Fiocchi rounds. This brass is shorter in length than .45 ACP rounds and has a very thin rim, even less so than found on the .45 ACP. It also uses small — rather than large — pistol primers. Any bullet normally used in traditional .45 Colt loads as well as those used in loading the .45 Auto Rim can be used in the .455 Webley.



For bullets I go with the Lyman #454424, the original Keith design weighing around 255 grains. Unfortunately, this bullet is no longer available from Lyman but it can be found on the Internet and at gun shows. It has been replaced by #452424 and that certainly works just as well for most applications.



Also from Lyman I use another Keith design, the #452423 — a 225-gr. SWC design for use in the .45 Auto Rim; this is backed up by a virtually identical design from an old Hensley & Gibbs mold. From RCBS there’s the #45-255 FN based on the original flat-nosed conical bullet for the .45 Colt, however, this one has a crimping groove. Finally there’s the #45-270SAA bullet probably the best now available for use in the .45 Colt for standard loads. This one weighs right around 270-280 grains (depending on the alloy) and is actually an improvement on the original Keith design. All bullets are sized to 0.454".



At a cartridge case length of approximately three-fourths of an inch there’s not a lot of case capacity to work with in loading for the .455 Webley. We also need to consider the fact the early guns go back to the 1890s so they need to be treated gently. With my MKI I go the black powder route with both Pyrodex P and FFFg and CTG Goex black powder with all loads measured by volume, not by weight.



For smokeless powders I look to Trail Boss, Unique and Red Dot. From my collection of older loading manuals I found a 60+-year-old Lyman Manual that had data for the .455 Webley/.455 Colt. Two of the four powders shown are long gone and those loads using Unique and Bulls-eye were for the longer case.



When using Unique with any of the above bullets in the older Webleys I do not go above 4.0 grains when the bullets are crimped in the crimping groove. I get the same results with 5.0 grains when the bullet is seated out. That is, instead of using the crimping groove the cartridge case mouth is crimped into the lubricating groove resulting in greater case capacity. I do use the 5.0 grains of Unique load with bullets crimped in the crimping groove in later revolvers such as the MKVI and Smith & Wesson versions. Smith & Wesson chambered their 1st Model Hand Ejector/Triple-Lock and also the 2nd Model Hand Ejector in .455 for the British military.



One thing we can say for certain with the .455 Webley revolvers is they are not target pistols by any means. They were meant for combat, not bulls-eye shooting — for their intended purpose they serve exceedingly well. My most accurate loads with the 4" Webley MKI is the Lyman #452423 or H&G 225-grain .45 Auto Rim bullet over 4.0 grains of Unique for right around 600 fps and groups just over 1". I also get good results with loads put together with black powder using the RCBS #45-255FN bullet. With 20.0 grains of Pyrodex P (Pistol), velocity is 667 fps while 15.0 grains of Goex FFFg is a very mild shooting 500 fps. Both loads group five shots in less than 2" at 20 yards. With the same bullet seated out and crimped in the lube groove over 4.0 grains of Trail Boss, velocity is 550 fps with a group just under 3" while 4.0 grains of Red Dot group a little tighter at 2" with a more respectable muzzle velocity of 720 fps.



Switching to the MKIV .455 Webley, I found using the RCBS #45-255 FN bullet over 5.0 grains of Unique performed very well with 1-1/2" groups and a muzzle velocity of 760 fps. The use of this later revolver allows a step up in muzzle velocity. Another load I feel much more comfortable using in this later Webley is the #454424KT over 5.0 grains of Unique which gives a muzzle velocity of 780 fps with groups just over 2". Now we’re in the neighborhood of some serious loads!



The .455 Webley revolvers will never win any prizes for aesthetics. They were built for a task they fulfilled remarkably well. At a time when we had switched from the proven .45 Colt to the woefully inadequate .38 Long Colt, the British stayed with their .455. However, they too eventually went backwards going to the .38 Enfield in WWII. Today, I would not feel at any great disadvantage carrying one of these old .455 revolvers from a bygone age.



What would make sense today would be a reasonably priced Webley-style revolver in modern chamberings!



www.hodgdon.com