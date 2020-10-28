Surviving on the throne

The Technique

To perform, you hold your firearm in one hand while undoing your various belts, zippers, support garments and other stuff I don’t want to know about with the other hand. Then, as you lower yourself into a sitting position, place the gun into the basket formed by your pants or undergarments, taking great care not to point the muzzle at any part of your body.

Though it seems improbable, this is actually a fairly secure position for the weapon. Even when you move, the gun will usually remain in place or, at worse, start to silently slide down a pants leg.

Once finished, you reverse the process to re-dress. One huge benefit is you will never leave your gun behind.

While you’re dealing with your gun, don’t forget spare magazines, speed loaders or loose ammo. Nearly every long-time shooter has gone to the restroom and had ammunition go rattling across the floor after forgetting what was in their pants pockets. The effect of a handful of loose 9mm rounds bouncing around on terrazzo in an otherwise silent bathroom is simply breathtaking! Always check your pockets!

Unfortunately, we must here end the lesson because we’re running out of room — which is too bad because I still had some killer “dump pouch” material ready to go.