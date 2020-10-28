Surviving on the throne

Why?
The reason for violence in public bathrooms is simple: You are obviously indisposed and not in a very good position to fight back. The dirtballs of the world know this well. In fact, one of the more tragic cases I assisted with during my time at the Cop Shop was a minister murdered at an interstate rest area simply because the suspect wanted to know what it felt like to kill someone. The bad guy was caught and eventually given a nice all-expenses-paid execution by the state — unfortunately, it didn’t do anything to help the minister or his family.
The first step to staying safe in the restroom is simply being aware. In nearly every restroom attack I can remember having covered during my career, the victim saw the suspect(s) in the area prior to the incident. Regardless, they continued onward with their important mission, happily ignorant in the belief they would never personally become a crime victim.
If you are making a pit stop and there are creepy people hanging about, you need to reconsider the urgency of the visit. The danger is dramatically increased during late night and early morning hours since this is prime hunting time for the felons and perverts of the world.
Buddies and I have discussed, humorously and otherwise, the proper safety protocols and positioning in a restroom. Our learned debates eventually agreed if men are conducting stand-up operations, you are safest inside a restroom stall with the door shut and secured, especially if alone.