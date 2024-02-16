Sniping Old School

Shooting in the Paleozoic Era

My first issued “sniper” rifle was a .308 Winchester Ruger M77 with a Leupold Vari-X III scope. It wasn’t a bad hunting rig even by today’s standards but for a “professional” police sniper who was counted on to make one-shot stops on hostage-takers at then-unbelievable distances, it was lacking in several areas.

The action was stock-standard, not glass- or pillar-bedded. The trigger likewise was as it came from the factory and probably measured about 7 lbs. on a digital trigger gauge, which we didn’t own. The barrel had a fairly heavy contour, a plus, while the walnut stock sported a red rubber recoil pad which didn’t do much of anything. I did apply a high-tech Dr. Scholls Bunion Pad to the top of the stock to help with cheek weld.

On a good day when the weather had been stable for a while, ¾ MOA was definitely achievable and occasional groups were even tighter, despite the sneaking suspicion that luck played a major part, which didn’t exactly inspire confidence. The original M77 rifles were supposedly built with barrels outsourced from multiple manufacturers and were notorious for widely varying levels of accuracy. I must have gotten a good one because when fed a steady diet of 168-grain Federal Match ammo, the gun mostly shot up to the level required.

Lest you think we were the poor white trash of the shooting fraternity, we were. However, only a few teams had better gear than we did, many were on par and a few had even worse. In those days before cell phones, I wouldn’t have been too surprised to see someone show up to LEO sniper school with an external-adjustment Unertal scope on a .50-70 rolling-block.

My glass was one of the top scopes of the era, even though I deeply longed for a mil-dot reticle to replace my duplex crosshairs. The military widely used these “exotic” reticles but it was just beginning to be accepted into the civilian world at the time. This also led to a burgeoning cottage industry of folks who would retro-fit mil-dots into your scope. According to rumors (an early prototype of the internet), the modification often worked provided you didn’t mind a bit of scope fogging and warranty voiding.

My duplex-dot worked okay out to about 700, if I remember correctly. Past this, you used thickening point of the lower duplex line as the aiming point while over 1,000 yards, you were definitely in the “Kentucky Windage” portion of the program. Ever tried to hold 36 feet of elevation without the aid of reticle markings? Things like 20 MOA scope bases were around but were seen less often than Bigfoot.

A key component of the shooting process was the screwdriver, or failing this, a dime. You see, target turrets were becoming more available but weren’t really abundant on the firing line when I started. In fact, having target turrets marked you as a serious long-distance shooter, unlike the majority of the regular cops who just thought being a sniper sounded cool because you got to lay on rooftops and point rifles at bad guys.

The ballistic computers of the day were extremely dependable because they were made of paper. These were known as “ballistic charts” and were strongly supplemented by your log book. The goal of every sniper was to collect DOPE (Data On Previous Engagements) over a wide variety of conditions so you had an inkling of effective “come-ups” beyond the standard ballistic chart.

A good shooter collected literally reams of data on their gun and single chosen load so they had a fair idea of how the combo performed over the course of widely varying weather conditions. Given a considerable number of guns still sported wood stocks, this was a critical matter on long shots. Today, my rain-stained logs, full of indecipherable pencil scribbles and diagrams, are some of my most prized shooting possessions.