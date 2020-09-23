Skinner Sights Ruger American Rimfire Rail

Scout Rail For Rimfire American

I told you about Skinner Sights DIY Scout System rail for the Ruger American rifle in the May 2020 issue of GUNS. Andy now added the same rail, in either silver or black, for the Ruger American rimfire rifles — and it’s slick!

The rail allows mounting of a scope either traditionally, or forward Scout Rifle-style, also giving your rifle a rear peep sight and adjustable AR15-type front sight option. The rail uses the drilled/tapped holes already in the Ruger American rimfire rifle action/barrel but does require the additional drilling/tapping of two more holes in the barrel.

I added one of Andy’s 1-6×24 scopes and was ready to sight in. After two shots, and a few turns of the ½ MOA turret knobs I was zeroed at 25 yards. This scope also features a 1 MOA red dot for low light conditions and a BDC reticle.

Like all Ruger American rifles I’ve shot, this one proved just as accurate. Shooting at 25 yards, it was no problem putting five shots into less than 0.4″ with various types of .22 ammo. This trio consisting of the Ruger American rimfire rifle, the Skinner Sights rail combined with the Skinner Sights scope is a wonderful, well-balanced combo great for any professional plinker, hunter or anyone looking for some fun.