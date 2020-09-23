Skinner Sights Ruger American Rimfire Rail

Innovative Consumption
Like most of us, Andy grew up consumed with guns, handloading, hunting and any other activity associated with guns. As a sophomore in high school, he showed his mettle after buying an Italian Bodeo revolver. Only Problem? It was chambered for the 10.35mm cartridge. Where would Andy get ammo?
Starting with .303 British cartridges, Andy used his school shop-department lathe, cutting the brass and turning the rims down to size. An assortment of dies allowed him to size the brass to fit the cylinder chamber. For bullets, it was back to the lathe where Andy made a mold for casting lead slugs. Black powder was used as his propellent. The loads were accurate and he shot them for years until eventually trading the gun.