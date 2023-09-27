Savage Model 23-B

A Sporting Proposition

Beginning in the early 1920s, Savage began producing a “Sporter” series of economically priced bolt-action repeaters chambered to such cartridges as the .22 Long Rifle (M23-A), .22 Hornet (M23-D), .32-20 (M23-C) and .25-20 (M23-B).

Basically, these were small game and varmint offerings although the .25-20 and .32-20 did see use on deer. The .25-20, incidentally, gained a good reputation on turkeys in areas where rifles are permitted. Small game hunters and trappers appreciated the enhanced knockdown power of the heavy bullet loadings without the level of destruction seen with higher velocity rounds.

I was fortunate to lay hands on an M23-B Savage Sporter thanks to a collector/shooting buddy Doug Fee and — from an equally critical standpoint — a few vintage boxes of .25-20 ammo. In our case this turned out to be 86-grain Western SP.

Introduced specifically for Winchester’s 1892 lever-action, the .25-20 also found its way into a few bolt actions — the Savage, of course, and a small number of Winchester’s classic Model 43.

The .25-20 WCF is a rimmed, bottleneck cartridge; the product of a necked down .32-20. Earlier factory offerings included a 60-grain varmint load at 2,250 fps, according to Barnes’ Cartridges of the World, which also lists our heavier load at 1,460 fps.

Naturally, we had to check this figure. Over our Shooting Chrony, we averaged 1,428 fps from the rifle’s 25″ barrel. The Extreme Spread was 70 fps. The noise signature was about on par with a .22 Hornet, although some bystanders opined it to be a bit less sharp.

Although the Model 23-B was officially discontinued in 1942, it was cataloged for the last time in 1945 at a sticker price of $42.50. If this sounds like an insanely reasonable deal, keep in mind in today’s dollars this translates to just under $720. However, we’ve recently seen one in VG condition listed on Gunbroker.com at a beginning bid of $600.

But if you’re allergic to auctions, it’s certainly not beyond the realm of possibility to find one in a Mom-and-Pop used rack for something reasonably close to this price.

Where things get scary, however, is the ammo side of the equation. The operative term for the .25-20 is “moribund.” As such, expect to pay dearly for any full 50-round box you’re lucky enough to find. We recently saw a box of Remington Hi-Speed 86-grain SP at a “Buy It Now” price of $175 at Gunbroker.com.

Winchester and Remington cataloged it, but Remington’s last catalog price was $140.99 per box and listed it as “currently unavailable.”

So if you’re lucky enough to be gifted with a couple boxes of .25-20 ammo (like we were), it’d pretty much justify buying the rifle. At any rate, the case for reloading pretty much makes itself.

Fortunately, .25-caliber bullets can be had in 60-, 75- and 86-grain weights, and there are enough .25-20 fans out there to ensure plenty of loading recipes and advice.