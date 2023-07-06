Remington Part IV

More Advantages

The Remington also had a better sighting arrangement with a “hog wallow” rear sight through the top of the frame mated up with an easy-to-see front sight. The Colt carried a brass front sight while the rear sight was a difficult-to-see notch in the cocked hammer.

The Colt did have two great advantages. Most pistoleros found it to be quicker from leather and slightly faster to handle with its easier-to-reach hammer and more comfortable grip. It also would shoot longer without jamming from fouling. However, Remington had a hammer with a solid face striking the percussion caps while the Colt had a notch that was more prone to suck fired caps off the nipple and cause a cap jam.

When I first started visiting gun shops and my first gun show in 1956, I found it was very easy to find Colt single actions, both the 1873 Peacemaker as well as various cap-n-ball sixguns, but I rarely saw any Smith & Wesson or Remington single actions. Perhaps they were there and just perhaps my eyes had been trained by who knows how many B westerns to always see Colt above all else.

advantages of the Colt single action was not only the fact they were made for a longer period of time, 1873-1941 compared to the Remington from 1874-1896, but the Colt also won the numbers game with more than 350,000 compared to about 30,000 Remington revolvers. The Colt guns were also chambered in popular cartridges such as .45 Colt, .44-40 and .38-40 while the Remington models were not only in a much smaller supply, many were chambered in the obsolete .44 Remington.

My first encounter with a Remington of any kind was a replica 1858 percussion Remington revolver by Navy arms. It didn’t take long to realize how comfortable the Colt Single Action Army grip frame makes the shooting of standard .44s and .45s, nor to notice the cramped (for my hand) grip frame on the Remington 1858 was not nearly as comfortable. Over the years I have added several Remington 1875 replicas to my collection but they also have not seemed to feel as good in the hand as my Colts.