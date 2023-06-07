Remington Part 3

Field-Expedient Workshop

However, although the newer, much better-quality nipples were in place, I was still getting misfires with one. The Remington New Model Army revolvers have a strain screw in the front of the grip frame just as found on modern Smith & Wesson double-action sixguns. When this screw is backed out, the spring is lightened, and vice versa. Even though the screw was turned in as far as it would go, I was still getting misfires.

Since I was out shooting and nowhere near either my shop or a gun shop, I had to make do. In this case, all I needed was a hammer. I made a shim by flattening two fired .22 cartridge cases and inserted it between the strain screw and the main frame to get a heavier hammer fall. Once these modifications were made, at no time did either of these long-barreled sixguns experience cap jams or misfires. All loads were assembled with .454″ round balls, CCI #11 percussion caps, lubed wads and my home-brewed lube consisting of a 50-50 mixture of beeswax and vegetable oil. In warmer weather I substitute my lube consisting of beeswax and mutton tallow in the same quantity.

With the brass-framed 12″ Remington New Model Army, using 25 grains of Swiss FFFg muzzle velocity was 998 fps with a 5/8″ five-shot group at 20 yards; 30 grains of Swiss FFFg, 1,050 fps and 1 1/8″; 25 grains of Wano FFFg, 859 fps and 1″; 30 grains of Wano FFFg, 919 fps and 1″. Switching to the steel-framed Buffalo Remington, 30 grains of Swiss FFFg topped out at 1063 fps with a 7/8″ group; 30 grains of Elephant Brand FFFg, 884 fps and 1 1/8″; and 30 grains of Wano FFFg yielded 919 fps with a 1 ¼” group. This accuracy would be considered notable performance for a more modern target pistol, at least in my hands. When one realizes we are shooting round balls, over black powder, ignited by a percussion cap, the results are even more astounding.

Both Pietta and Uberti offer stainless steel 1858 Remington models and both manufacturers do an excellent job of fitting and finishing. I have four versions at my disposal, a “matched” pair of 8″ barreled revolvers, one from each manufacturer. The word “matched” is in quotations due to the fact although they look the same, parts are not necessarily interchangeable.