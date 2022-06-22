Ransom Pistol Machine Rest

Set Up

Getting the handgun clamped in the Ransom Rest takes more time than one might expect. Grips must be removed from the firearm and then synthetic grip adaptors are fitted around the grip frame. There are three bolts to slide the grip adaptors over, then an aluminum alloy plate goes next and the whole shebang is tightened by three wingnuts. However, resting does not start yet!

My procedure is to fire 10 to 15 rounds to settle the revolver grip frame in the grip holders and I use the most powerful load available for that purpose. For instance, if testing will be of a .38 Special revolver, I use +P or equivalent for settling in. After each full cylinder, I hand-tighten the wingnuts again. It’s surprising how many more turns can be made before they are finally impossible to tighten further.

Also, while this preliminary shooting is being done, the revolver’s shots will continue to climb on the target paper. With some handguns I’ve watched bullet holes string 24″ before matters are settled. When bullets cluster instead of climbing, testing starts.

The Ransom Rest handles recoil by a coil-spring arrangement. At firing, handgun muzzle start upward until recoil has been totally absorbed by the machine rest. There is no strain on hands but the rests must be securely bolted to a non-moveable object. My Ransom Rest mount was built as part of the structure.

Triggering the handgun is done with a dogleg-shaped lever adjusted into the trigger guard as the gun is mounted. I’ve learned to use steady pressure instead of jerking the lever. As said above, machine rests can minimize human error but not always eliminate it completely. After the shot, the operator resets the handgun for the next shot by pushing down on a flange, not by pushing on the carefully settled-in handgun. The more powerful the load, the higher the handgun’s muzzle rises. Target loads sometimes only raise muzzles an inch or two while some magnum loads will bring it to 45 degrees. I learned early on not to stand next to the rest when using loads with heavy muzzle blast — for those, I sit behind to escape blasts as much as possible.

Back in the days of plentiful ammunition and handloading components, I often test-fired 10 shot groups for semi-auto pistols and 12 shot groups for sixguns. Not so anymore! Five shot groups and enough of them for averaging are what I’ll use until component availability return to normal — if ever.

Do I think every avid handgun shooter needs a machine rest? Certainly not! They are a great aid for custom ammunition loading businesses, perhaps even some handgun manufacturers and folks like me who are forever curious about the workings of handguns and their ammunition.

