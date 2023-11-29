Give ’Em What They Want

The one company that really listened to silhouette shooters was Dan Wesson. The Dan Wesson .357 was the first revolver to offer interchangeable barrels, interchangeable grips and interchangeable front sights.

The Dan Wesson grip was a radical departure. Instead of two pieces of wood bolted to two sides of the grip frame, the Dan Wesson stocks were a one-piece style fitting over a stud instead of a grip frame. They bolted on from the bottom and Dan Wesson revolvers soon were the only sixguns coming from the factory with truly usable grips, not ill-shaped concoctions the hand had to adapt to.

The unique offering from Dan Wesson was an interchangeable barrel system. The original idea was to be able to offer multiple guns for the price of one. As an extra added bonus, the shooter received exceptional accuracy. The accuracy may have been designed into the gun but I’m more inclined to believe it was a fortunate byproduct.

They responded with longer barrels and better sights and during the early days dominated the IHMSA Revolver Class. They continued to improve the adjustable rear sight and also provided different styles of interchangeable front sights.

The number one revolver in the beginning was the Dan Wesson Heavy Barrel .357 Magnum, available in both 8″ and 10″ barrel lengths. I went with the latter and quickly settled on the use of the RCBS .35 Remington bullet. The Dan Wesson .357 Magnum is a medium-framed sixgun with a relatively small and short cylinder compared to the .44 Magnum version. I soon found using the 200-grain bullet necessitated the use of .38 Special cases to be able to crimp the bullet and not have it protrude through the front end of the cylinder.

Using .38 Special brass and this heavy bullet, along with the small cylinder, limited the powder capacity and thus the muzzle velocity. My loads were about 900 fps. Felt recoil was quite mild and with the copper-based bullets, a phenomenon occurred. On a bright sunny day, if the angle of the sun was right, the gas checks picked up the sunlight and this, combined with the relatively slow muzzle velocity, allowed one to see the bullets as they traveled toward the target. On ram targets it was possible to know ahead of time if the target would be hit just by seeing the path the bullet was following to the target.