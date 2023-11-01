Back To Jake

Many years ago as a young cop and dad, in a fit of hunting enthusiasm, I used our entire stash of discretionary income to purchase a male Labrador Retriever puppy. He was to be my first “real” dog as an adult after the endless stream of mutts and even cats we owned when I was a kid.

Jacob Adams Lucky Nugget came from a championship bloodline, an important factor in a good hunting dog. Having read all the available books about training, I knew turning Jake into a superior specimen of canine hunting prowess was a simple matter of patience, understanding and gentle discipline. Yet, within a week I had learned the real truth — dog training is more complicated than brain surgery, with potentially more devasting long-term effects.

I started training the pup in our backyard. Our work consisted of The Master running around the yard, shouting and pointing while the dog attempted to use the bathroom on every square inch of lawn. The training sessions eventually reached the point where I realized it was easier to chase the retrieving dummies myself while the dog relieved himself at will. The neighbors thought these performances were high comedy and frequently gathered on their own patios for free evening entertainment.

We also labored under the mistaken belief Jake could serve a secondary role as a house dog, hopefully becoming the inseparable boyhood chum of our first child. Looking back, this was probably the only reason High Command allowed the puppy purchase in the first place.

Only a few weeks later our fantasy was shattered when Jake attempted to walk behind a small table in the nursery. As my then-spouse watched in horror, the lamp cord became entangled in the dog’s collar, which immediately launched Jake into Code Red Extreme Panic Mode.

The dog responded to the sudden attack from the Trundle Bunny Baby Lamp by accelerating to top speed and running over, under, around and through every piece of furniture in our small home. My wife’s continuous shrieks only served to reinforce Jake’s belief the lamp was attempting to capture and eat him. I ran to catch the yelping dog, diving under tables, leaping over stereo equipment and knocking pictures off the wall but to no avail. In only a few moments, our modest yet tasteful home resembled a jungle hut remodeled by meth-addicted chimpanzees.

Eventually, the dog and I collapsed on the kitchen floor, ready to accept our fate. The Grim Reaper arrived in the form of my livid ex-wife but fortunately she has a weak grip and I easily wrestled my shotgun from her grasp. I did have to agree to banish Jake to the backyard and build a kennel — for the dog, fortunately.