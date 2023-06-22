One .22 Rifle Changed The World

Changing The World

Elvis Presley indeed took to that guitar. The previous year, Elvis had performed in his first singing contest at the Mississippi-Alabama Fair and Dairy Show. He placed fifth. With the benefit of hindsight, I can only imagine how awesome the top four must have been.

The cheap hardware store guitar became Elvis’ constant companion. His two uncles and the pastor of his local church gave him some basic instruction. He later said, “I took the guitar, and I watched people, and I learned to play a little bit. But I would never sing in public. I was very shy about it.”

Elvis began sixth grade at a new school. His teachers described him as a loner. He began bringing his guitar to school every day so he could practice over his lunch break. His classmates often teased him as that “trashy” kid who kept playing hillbilly music. However, not just everybody felt the same way.

A fellow pupil had an older brother with a local radio music show. That kid made an introduction and his elder brother showed Elvis how to play chords. At age 12 Elvis was scheduled for two radio performances. He succumbed to stage fright and canceled the first. The second, however, went quite well.

Elvis Presley ultimately sold more than a billion records worldwide. His music literally changed the world — and it all started with a .22 rifle hanging on the wall at Tupelo Hardware, a rifle that tempted him out of a bike.

