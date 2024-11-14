Miss Kitty and Tom Cat

The Hitman

Before we moved into our house, our neighborhood had been plagued by a feral cat colony. A misguided but well-meaning group live-trapped a handful of free-range cats, sterilized them and then released them back into “the wild” (our backyards) as a “humane, colony-living alternative” to euthanasia. What we ended up enduring daily — we, as in “people who didn’t volunteer for this” — was a bunch of chronically sick and injured felines who continued to wildly procreate despite the mostly unsuccessful trapping and surgical efforts. The reproduction continued unabated whenever the cats weren’t too busy leaving their pungent tar-like droppings in our yards and flower beds, spraying various objects with ferociously stinky urine and hunting daily at our bird feeders. I don’t know the total number of songbirds dead at the paws of the colony, but the cats racked up an impressive kill count. Rabbits were non-existent.

We were all fed up, but the local authorities wouldn’t do anything because they know cat people are very vocal and don’t tolerate criticism, so a different solution was needed. I have no idea what happened, but amazingly, the cat colony became extinct at about the same time our backyard privacy fence went up. With no proof whatsoever, the neighborhood “gun guy” privately got the credit from relieved residents.

Then, a few days ago, I was standing in the front yard of our home when an elderly neighbor walked by with her dog. We chatted amiably when she suddenly turned serious. Looking around, she lowered her voice and said, “You know, I’ve got a strange cat hanging around my house. It’s leaving messes, killing birds … it’ll probably have kittens before you know it.”

“Hmm, that’s too bad,” I answered in a wholly non-committal way.

“It would be a shame if something happened to the cat,” she said wistfully, staring off into the distance.

I stayed quiet. The silence went on for a few seconds.

“Yep, it would be a tragedy if the cat just disappeared. Yessir, too bad …and I wouldn’t say a thing,” she added before walking away.

I suddenly realized we had been euphemistically discussing “a hit” on the cat, much like characters in The Sopranos. If this continued, I could see myself getting a cool nickname like “Jimmy The Weasel” or something. The idea had merit, but I also didn’t want the whole reputation thing to get out of hand — I could imagine detectives leaning hard on me anytime a local cat broke its leg or came down with mange.

So, I didn’t do anything. Yet, despite my inaction and wholly peaceful nature, the scroungy, disease-ridden new arrival disappeared a few days later. What could have happened? Neighborhood residents are still stumped.

One unrelated note — a certain major gun manufacturer recently came out with a new, highly accurate .22 bolt-action. It will be reviewed as soon as I clean it.