Calibers
Again as with handguns, there is much we can do by changing calibers to produce less felt recoil. Is a .300 Magnum really necessary for your hunting chores, or will a .30-06 or .308 do just fine? And if the recoil felt from these two are too much, there are low recoil loads. Instead of a .308 there are two other chamberings on the same cartridge case which I find exceptionally easy to handle and also able to handle anything that walks in my hunting areas.
These are the .243 Winchester and 7-08. If the standard factory loads are more than desired we can look to HSM again. Their .243 loaded with the 85-gr. Sierra clocks out at 2,100 fps and puts three shots in 1″ at 100 yards while the 7-08 load with a 140-gr. Sierra has the same muzzle velocity and also shoots just as accurately. I use both of these loads in a pair of Ruger Compact Model 77s and find them both exceptionally pleasant to shoot.
We have many other choices in easy shooting calibers such as the 6.5 Swede and .250 Savage. In leverguns, the .357 Magnum is just about the handiest little carbine to have and unlike the .41 and .44 Magnum, doesn’t do a job on the shoulder. There is also the exceptionally easy shooting M1 .30 Carbine, available on both the used market and several companies are now offering new versions. It is much easier to shoot, certainly works for small game and varmints and, as originally designed, self-defense.