In Part I last month I explained change is inevitable and as we grow older, things we do not necessarily desire are forced upon us. Our hands and wrists change and determine just what we can handle when it comes to sixguns and semi-automatics. We don’t escape change when it comes to the long guns either.

Several years ago I awoke one morning ready for a day of shooting. I had gotten dressed and suddenly felt a pain that started to get worse and worse. That was 6 a.m. and by 10 a.m., I was in surgery, given less than a 20 percent chance to survive. The pain was found to be the artery to my heart had split. I do not know why I made it but I did and feel totally blessed.

Anytime something like this happens, it’s definitely a life-changing experience. For many years I had enjoyed shooting heavy loads. Afterward, I did not think it would be a good idea to continue. So, when such changes come, what can we do to keep shooting?