Recoil Pads

With my Springfield Armory M1A1, I told my gunsmiths at Buckhorn to find the thickest, softest recoil pad they could come up with. They had to shorten the stock somewhat and remove the metal butt plate to install a deluxe Decelerator pad and this, coupled with the muzzle brake, really makes shooting the M1A1 a pleasant situation. Most older rifles originally fitted with recoil pads probably need them replaced as rubber hardens over the years and becomes about as useful as a steel butt plate. A brand-new soft rubber pad will do wonders.