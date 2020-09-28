Kalahari Safari

Finally, Magical Africa
Driving down the long lane consisting of compacted sand to our base camp, my senses were in overdrive. Seeing herds of wildebeest, impala and springbok confirms I’m actually in … Africa! The Kalahari Desert is just as it was the day Earth was born. The landscape is made of mostly acacia bush and trees.
Everything in Africa is tougher! It needs to, to survive the toughest conditions imaginable. Long-standing dead Acacia and camel thorn stand like spooky Halloween trees, a testament to their strength and durability. Even dead, they breathe their last life-breath into wonderful evening fires. Horns of red hartebeest, wildebeest, kudu and impala litter the desert floor in testament to the tough conditions showing death equals survival for the living.
Africa demonstrates the food chain there is more apparent than anywhere else in the world. Animals eat each other to survive. This makes them more hyper-vigilant of their surroundings and an intense sense of survival-mode kicks in when they’re injured. African game is tough because it needs to be tough to survive. I have much respect and admiration for the beauty and tenacity African game exemplifies.