Kalahari Safari

Now — Or Never?

After booking your Safari and you’re in-country, the best description I’ve seen, and exactly how I felt, is from the 1996 movie The Ghost and the Darkness starring Val Kilmer.

Kilmer portrays British Lt. Col. John Henry Patterson who is sent to oversee a bridge project over the Tsavo river. The scene involves Kilmer entering Africa by train while sitting on a bench mounted on the cow catcher at the front of the train.

He watches in wonderment at each species of animal he passes and gives a short rendition of each critter from the reading and familiarizing he did before the trip, learning everything he could about the captivating wildlife Africa has to offer.

His sense of amazement, wonder, respect and awe is beautifully captured in the scene. I promise you, this is the feeling you’ll have when you start seeing Africa for what it really has to offer. It’s exactly how I felt on my first ride in the “bucky” during my first morning hunt.