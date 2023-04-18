The biggest story of all was the crowd size. After a couple of years of canceled or reduced meetings, the Indianapolis event showed people were ready to come together and support the firearms industry and Second Amendment.

I personally saw four protesters, silent high-school or college-aged kids carrying hand-lettered signs which were essentially unreadable. It was nice to note everyone pretty much ignored them and treated them as earnest but delusional.

The national television news channels were also camped out across the street from the Convention Center, fawning over protesters and occasionally trying to interview any attendee who they could portray as laughable or scary.

The huge turnout occurred despite the topic of CEO Wayne LaPierre’s antics hanging overhead. In fact, I saw a couple of homemade shirts and overheard a few comments which insinuated LaPierre has an unnatural interest in farm animals, but most folks were a little more restrained in their criticism. Some variation on the statement “I support the group but not the leadership” seemed a common refrain.