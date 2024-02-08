Getting Creative On The Range

Game Changer

Since this evening many years ago, I’ve repeatedly pondered the experience and its relevance to both hunting and self-defense. During countless range sessions and actual hunts, I had never really considered shooting a deer in the neck. I know it’s done in some places and is quite effective, but I never needed to do so when other, larger targets such as the shoulder or chest always presented themselves.

Likewise, during tactical range training, I never really gave serious consideration to shooting a bad person anyplace other than the X-ring or head box. Despite “knowing” such a situation could arise, it took this experience to truly drive the point home.

Serendipitously, shortly thereafter I made the acquaintance of a police officer who had been involved in a major firefight which had been in the national news at the time.

A gunman had already killed one cop and wounded several others by using good movement, cover and concealment techniques. In the aftermath, it was clear he was crazy, but he certainly wasn’t stupid.

Things came to a standstill when the shooter was pinned down behind a large sport utility vehicle, yet he continued pouring indiscriminate fire onto nearby officers. From his place of cover, my acquaintance could only see underneath the truck, so he pumped several rounds into the only target visible — the killer’s sneakers.

The man fell down, immobilized but not yet out of the fight. The officer, who had been hit several times and was seriously wounded, wiped the blood from his eyes, limped around the vehicle, and, in a masterpiece of heroic understatement, told me he “terminated the engagement.”