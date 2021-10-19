Happy Birthday Indeed!

I bought my first two machineguns on my 21st birthday. They joined an already not-insubstantial collection of scary black guns. These pieces were the fruits of uncounted hours spent behind a lawn mower alongside an unsettling lot of janitorial service rendered at a local drug store. Once I came to appreciate I could turn my time and toil into guns, the world was my oyster.

I lived with a couple of like-minded guys as I trudged my way through engineering school. They were cheap, like me, so our modest duplex was hot in the summer and cold in the winter. Money wasted on personal comfort could otherwise be better spent on finer stuff.

On this cold January Saturday, a few buddies and I had been out turning ammo into noise. The star of the show was my full auto M16A1 replete with 40mm M203 grenade launcher underneath. We got back to our little duplex and I launched into my recovery routine. I laid out a GI-issue poncho on the living room floor, stripped my weapons and cleaned them nicely in anticipation of our next foray to the range.

As it was chilly I was still wearing my shooting togs. At that time in my life that meant some BDU pants and motorcycle boots, a leather motorcycle jacket, and cutoff fingerless gloves. I got my M16 tidied up and reassembled and then moved to stow it in the gun box back in the bedroom. As I strolled across the living room with my rifle/grenade launcher thrown rakishly over my shoulder there came a knock upon the door. Without giving it a moment’s thought I swung open the door to see who might be calling.

All my close friends knew the deal. Most of them were smitten with the gun nerd gene themselves. They all appreciated a trip over to the Dabbs survival enclave would invariably involve a visible firearm or three. In this case, however, it was something else entirely.