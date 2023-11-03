Gangster Guns!

In the early third of the 20th century we Americans really did embrace small government. The nation nearly starved during the Great Depression, and citizens mired in the dreary exigencies of survival lusted after excitement. A fledgling media provided the excitement by publicizing the exploits of flamboyant, larger-than-life criminals.

There never really were that many of them. Even canonized by time, there are no more than perhaps a dozen names of proper gangster bandits with enough staying power to prevail. However, the likes of Dillinger, Barrow, Capone, Van Meter, Nelson and Floyd had an effect on American culture that far outpaced their actual exploits.

Then as now, politicians did what politicians do — they get re-elected by weaponizing a crisis. In the wake of the media-fueled scourge of the motorized bandit in the early 1930’s it meant dipping their toes into the untapped hysteria that was gun control. Their extra-constitutional modus operandi was actually quite elegant. It came in the form of the 1934 National Firearms Act.