Cause & Effect

The older I get the faster time goes by. To maximize time, I take shortcuts in my workshop. I think, “Why put it away? I’ll finish loading these cases tomorrow …” Ah, yes, tomorrow, the well-intentioned date of procrastinators.

As sincere as I am, other priorities get assigned — honey-do lists come to mind. Or, “better” ideas “pop” into my brain, side-tracking me. This reality is the lifeblood for handloaders! Welcome to my world. It’s how things get out of control — quickly!

Suddenly, my bench is piled high and deep, from various dies, bullets, primers and other paraphernalia, waiting patiently, screaming, “Load me!”