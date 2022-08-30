Down in the dumps

The Desert Deuce

We were flying into the National Training Center for a typical one-month rotation. The deployment had taken a couple of days and we were psyched for a solid four weeks of abject squalor. If misery were a mineral you mined out of the earth, Fort Irwin, Calif., would be where you would find it. As we called into the training area, one of my comrades felt the urge.

We wouldn’t have opportunity for a real shower for another month or so and proper porcelain was but a fond memory. As we swooped down to NOE (Nap of the Earth) altitudes making our way toward Bicycle Lake, we spotted a lone Porta-John out in the desert. My buddy couldn’t stand it any longer.

We swung the massive CH47D helicopter around and landed so my pal could deplane and take his dump. Even at flight idle, those two massive 4,500 shaft horsepower turbines burn a simply astronomical amount of fuel. He needed to take care of business too sweet.

In short order he clambered back into the cockpit and strapped himself in tight. As I lifted the aircraft off and swung it back toward Bike Lake I smelled something unpleasant. We suddenly realized that in his enthusiasm to shed his flight suit, my buddy had inadvertently dropped the top half across the seat and pooped in it. After having been strapped tightly into his seat the poor guy was, to put it mildly, in a bit of a state. He found he had few friends for the next couple of weeks until we all got nasty enough not to care. We also never let him live that down.