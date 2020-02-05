Crossfire March 2020 Issue

The Boogie Mas?

I have it on good authority that the Boogie Man checks under his bed for Chuck Norris before he goes to sleep. Who, pray tell, does Chuck Norris look under his bed for?

Massad Ayoob of course!

I very much enjoyed his most recent writing on the Smith & Wesson Shield .45. I too, have much respect for the Shield .45 and find it to be as close to the perfect concealed carry companion as is available anywhere. I have the standard and Performance Center models and both of them inspire confidence without sacrificing comfort or versatility. Having Mas agree is excellent.

James Lee

Awww … that was nice. Thanks! —Mas