Behind the Scenes: Turkey and Buckshot

I’m proud of my “old school” status; I was the last guy on our police department to grudgingly give up my 10” 870 in exchange for a patrol rifle. There is nothing wrong with patrol rifles and they certainly are versatile but having seen what an ounce of lead does at close range, it’s hard to argue against the merits of a shotgun at “tag, you’re it”-distances. I’m also a big believer in reliability and the 870 ranks with the anvil and pencil in that regard. Hopefully, you’ll enjoy that piece alongside our other great stories.



And finally, while you’re savoring the twice-baked giblets and football on Thursday, take time to be thankful for the freedoms we still enjoy! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!