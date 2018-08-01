Behind the Scenes: Turkey and Buckshot
The GUNS Editorial offices high atop the GUNS Tower in Chicago. Note: that’s a bald-faced lie.
Greetings from the executive suite high atop the GUNS Magazine tower! I’d like to start by wishing a happy Turkey Week to everyone. As I sit here enjoying the expansive view from my office on the 110th floor, the February issue has already headed to subscribers (a great reason to join that elite and growing army) and will hit newsstands shortly. Currently, we are finalizing the March lineup and there’s lots of great stuff waiting for paper and ink.
Our review of the Remington 870DM will appear in the March 2019 issue of GUNS Magazine.
I’m proud of my “old school” status; I was the last guy on our police department to grudgingly give up my 10” 870 in exchange for a patrol rifle. There is nothing wrong with patrol rifles and they certainly are versatile but having seen what an ounce of lead does at close range, it’s hard to argue against the merits of a shotgun at “tag, you’re it”-distances. I’m also a big believer in reliability and the 870 ranks with the anvil and pencil in that regard. Hopefully, you’ll enjoy that piece alongside our other great stories.
And finally, while you’re savoring the twice-baked giblets and football on Thursday, take time to be thankful for the freedoms we still enjoy! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!