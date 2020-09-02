A Single-Seven Salute

The Shootists
In 1985, John put into motion an idea he’d been gnawing on for years. What if he invited a handful of knowledgeable friends as consumed by sixguns, handloads, gun leather, and any other adornment, for a holiday of sorts? Of course, there’d be shooting, but more importantly, there’d be fellowship, followed by the exchange of ideas, stories, hopes and dreams.
John had one dubious, yet brain-wracking requirement. Attendees could only bring two handguns, semi-autos would be allowed, only if chambered in .45 ACP, .38 Super, or 9mm. Talk about torturous! The two guns would have to be capable of handling any unknown task, hunt or situation. The event was a huge success and continues to this very day.