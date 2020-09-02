A Single-Seven Salute

Admittedly, it was John Taffin (JT) who roped me into reading American Handgunner and GUNS Magazine so many years ago. I’ll bet he lassoed you the same way, cinching you tightly into his world of articles and pictures featuring his sixguns, cast bullets and handloading. He understands people like you and me by having the same interests and obsessions as we do.

By bridging the gap of the past, JT keeps the words of Elmer, Skeeter and Bill Jordan alive, as well as a host of other industry giants. JT entertains while informing us by keeping the stories flowing.