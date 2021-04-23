Lots of Hunting
While there is much in this book about family, friends, tradition, loyalty and business, no book with the name Nosler on the cover is going to be absent of hunting stories.
From Nosler’s recollections about shooting jack rabbits as a 13-year-old from a moving convertible Volkswagen Beetle to hunting in Africa, the reader will enjoy a full course of outdoor adventure — some of it wince-worthy and some of it pretty funny.
When one reaches the final page, you’ll likely find yourself wanting more. That is the best thing I can say about Born Ballistic.
