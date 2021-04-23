Many people live interesting lives, but it may be the rare person who lives a life that interests others. This correspondent has been fortunate — perhaps blessed — to have known such people whose stories are well worth reading.



I am in receipt of a memoir that is by and about a dear friend whose name will be instantly recognizable by anybody whoever reloaded a metallic cartridge. The man is Bob Nosler, and his story is titled Born Ballistic, which comes 15 years after the autobiography of his dad, John Nosler. A great story in its own right, Going Ballistic was published back in 2005.



Both stories are “as told to” Gary Lewis, whose prose is as readable as it is enjoyable. Lewis is an accomplished writer and author who just happens to live in Bend, Ore. where Nosler is located and where Bob grew up.



Bob Nosler is one of the most interesting guys in the firearms industry, as anyone who snags a copy of this 176-page book will quickly learn. He is also one of the nicest people you’d ever want to meet. I’ve read other books about interesting folks — including One Ranger by Texas Ranger Joaquin Jackson, Hell, I was There! by Elmer Keith and To Ride, Shoot Straight and Speak the Truth by Jeff Cooper, for example — and I’m delighted Nosler is still on this side of the grass. I knew Jackson and Cooper, but never met Keith.



Born Ballistic is not just the story how Nosler grew his father’s company; it’s a story about family and principle. As you read this memoir, you will stumble across such gems as these:



“Freedom is one of our core values. We believe in the United States and the values she was founded upon. And we believe in the Bill of Rights and that the Second Amendment protects the citizens of the United States from tyranny.”

“A team or a company or a country cannot sit around and expect to thrive in the future on its past glories, past accomplishments.”

“A leader develops the self-discipline to stay true to the mission of the company or the organization, overcoming obstacles while looking to the future…A leader generates an infectious positive passion that is fed from a clear vision of the future.”