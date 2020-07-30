Unashamed American

The Watchdog Of Freedom

Our press is supposed to be the watchdog of freedom. When your watchdog lets intruders in, bites you on the butt and attacks the kids, what are you gonna do? Roll up the newspaper and whack him with it? He is the newspaper! Politically-biased reporting is one thing, but sometimes the sheer incompetence of it stuns me.

Here’s a cute, recent example: A story which apparently originated with Agence France Presse and was circulated worldwide by our “professional journalists” centered around a photo of a middle-aged Iraqi woman, swathed in black, holding what she reportedly claimed were “two bullets fired at her home by US troops” during a sort of drive-by Army-gangster shooting. The premise was, of course, that those murderous, reckless Americans indiscriminately shot up her pad. It got major play, and it was believed. Problem was, those were loaded cartridges; — “unexpended rounds” she was holding.

A pal from 82nd Airborne laughed, waved the photo at me and asked, “So how were they fired at this lady’s hooch? From a slingshot? A blowgun, maybe?” As members of those “accused by association,” he and his buddies took the cluelessness of the press in stride. A farm-raised SAW-gunner from his squad said, “What goes into one end of a cow looks a lot more like what comes out the other end than what goes into a reporter and comes out in the news.” A clumsy simile, perhaps, but I loved it. So, big news agencies can pull retired generals up like turnips to talk for an hour about “millennium warfare,” but they can’t catch a corporal for two seconds to look and tell ’em, “Dudes, them’re un-fahred rounds…”?

I’ve seen much worse, criminally worse, and I could be bitter, calling for government restraints on the press. But I’m not and I won’t, because I’ve been in countries where the press is the government, and the “news” is purest party-line propaganda. Here, we the people have the right and the monetary power to insist on more truthful press. If we don’t, we deserve what we get. It ain’t perfect, but it’s free to be imperfect.

There are many things that deeply disturb me about America. Two of ’em affect and infect all others: First, in all the world, there are few peoples who are more critical of America than Americans. Second is this peculiarly American insistence on perfection. It seems that if our motives in carrying out any effort aren’t provably pure as driven snow, the whole enterprise is condemned as rotten. If our motives appear spotless, then our means are harshly criticized if they’re anything less than precise, convenient and bloodless.

Messy and imperfect is OK with me, as long as it’s free to be that way. But I’m just an unashamed American.