On Golden Wings

The flight from Indianapolis was uneventful, apart from the woman sitting beside me who wanted to discuss every moment of her tragic life, including the details of intimate medical conditions and morbid stories about dead and dying family members. Her tales were entertaining, and we soon landed after the longest flight in commercial aviation history.

The Las Vegas Airport is like most airports, with the exception of the ubiquitous slot machines. These shiny silver beasts are everywhere in the city, probably even in mortuaries and jail cells. It is amazing quarters will actually attempt to leap from your pants pocket unassisted in an effort to rejoin their kin inside the one-armed bandits.

The taxi ride from the airport was interesting. It goes without saying the driver had too many vowels in his name and was from some country ending in “-stan.” The cab smelled of boiled cabbage and horse liniment, but the driver was friendly enough, even though he was convinced for some reason that our party was Swedish. After a short ride at speeds approaching the sound barrier, we arrived downtown at our hotel without incident.

The next day was devoted to the SHOT show. With so much to see, we got an early start and still did not manage to take in the entire event. My notebook is crammed with information and observations about the show, its people and the products.

First, many of the vendor displays looked more like a bank than a sales area, with cherrywood cabinetry, recessed lighting and brass fixtures. Leupold and Bushnell were so finely decorated we were afraid to enter because we were not wearing a tie and hadn’t made reservations.

A different approach was used by SIG SAUER. Their display consisted of polished aluminum scaffolding and stage lighting appearing to be part of Michael Jackson’s last world tour. I wondered aloud if The Gloved One would later moonwalk across the top, brandishing the latest new pistol.

One display — which shall remain nameless — featured life-sized dioramas of sportsmen involved in some facet of hunting. This was effective except for one display involving a turkey hunter. Being a family newspaper, I will simply note everyone passing by the booth made the same comment about Ned Beatty and the movie “Deliverance.” I took pictures.