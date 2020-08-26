Sorting Out The Sheeple

In the months running up to the national elections, I’m constantly approached by people wanting to know my position on “gun laws.” I’ve learned the hard way many don’t care what I think — they just want to tell me about how I’m a misanthrope and my guns are evil.

I’ve learned, too, talkin’ to those folks is useless. Even when they’re not jabbering, they’re not really listening — only suckin’ in wind for their next barrage. Trouble is, until you’re in knee-deep, you often can’t tell the sheep from the goats — or the sheeple from the good guys. Now I just hand ’em a survey. Then I’ll decide, based on their answers, whether we’re gonna have a nice conversation or a brief confrontation. You might wanta try it yourself. Here are some of the questions from mine:

Fleeing from the police after a liquor store robbery, two armed felons just burst into your kid’s school. There are two fourth-grade classrooms. The teacher in one is a former Army infantry captain, an Iraq veteran who recently married a middle-school teacher. He conceals a .45 ACP Glock Model 36 inside his waistband. The other teacher is a former college hacky-sack champion and a veteran of several anti-war demonstrations in DC. He is having an affair with a middle-school student, and he conceals a stash of marijuana in his jockey shorts. Which classroom would you prefer your 9-year old to be in?

Your two next-door neighbors were simultaneously awakened by strange noises at 2AM. Initially finding nothing wrong, they both drifted into their kitchens looking for a snack. Both are suddenly confronted across their identical breakfast bars by knife-wielding meth-freak burglars. Both decide to engage their “guest” in brief pleas for non-violent resolution of the situation. One punctuates his verbal points by gesturing with an Italian-made biscotti pastry. The other punctuates his by pointing with an Italian-made Beretta pistol. Which one is more likely to succeed?