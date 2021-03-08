Slippery Stuff

They Know

But I assure you, at the highest levels, the vast majority of our gun-banning elected officials know clearly and absolutely the primary intent of the Second Amendment was to assure American citizens possessed the arms to resist tyrannical government. Given politicians’ easy access to the well-documented foundations of our Bill of Rights, there are only two possibilities: Either they are unforgivably uninformed, or, they are correctly informed, and they are acting in flagrant opposition to our Constitution.

Tyranny can only succeed against unarmed citizens, simple as that. For that reason, those officials can never be completely secure in their corruption, never feel entirely comfortable in their abuses, never feel unfettered in their freedom to manipulate the mechanisms of government and parcel your monies out to their cronies and supporters, so long as you are armed. I believe they rightfully see us as a minor threat, but still a threat.

What’s with these so-called “religious leaders” in Iraq? Aren’t they supposed to be “men of God”? They seem more like gangsters!

Al-Sadr ain’t Reverend Smith. These guys are not in the same league as your local minister, OK? To help young officers get a mental grasp on these slippery fish, the Marines assigned a bright intelligence officer to analyze not what the top “preachers” said, but what they actually did. His conclusion was they should not be thought of as clerics, but as Mafia dons. He found them to be masters of extortion and conspiracy, organizing kidnappings and highjackings, running their mosques for profit, and administering the shakedown rackets. Their “cut” comes right off the top, and it’s the richest frosting.*

Many of them don’t even have recognized Muslim clerical qualifications. Muqtada al-Sadr, for example, lacks the religious education and degrees required by Shia doctrine for the title “mujtahid,” as his father and grandfather had — but he does have his own army of thugs, and that passes for legitimacy among the clueless. He’s a crook riding on his ancestors’ coattails.*

“A lie can travel halfway round the world while truth is putting on its shoes.” — Mark Twain

Our troops returning from Iraq say they’re winning, and our press says they’re losing. I just don’t get it!

Instances of ignorant, inaccurate and flat-out false “reporting” from Iraq are innumerable.* Some are innocent, and many are purposeful. If you’re taking the “mainstream news” for anything other than ideologically-flavored propaganda, here’s a different look at the malignant heart of “journalism” today:

Author Michael Crichton is renowned for the accuracy of his research. Repeatedly, he found examples of “research” and “reporting” not only blatantly false, but even the footnotes and references cited to support them were false. Delving into this phenomenon further, he determined in recent times, fiction has been knowingly inserted into everything from “scholarly papers” to the “news,” and many academic authorities approve of this — and defend the practice!*

The doctrinal line is if it’s dramatic and colorful — and it supports your ideology — “fiction is as valid as hard research.” This credo is being taught in our universities, so what can you expect?*